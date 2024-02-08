‘Knuckles’ Trailer: Sonic’s Pal Spins Off Into His Own TV Show

‘Knuckles’ Trailer: Sonic’s Pal Spins Off Into His Own TV Show

Paramount+

Spinning out of the events of the Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise, here comes a whole TV series about Knuckles

Idris Elba does his voice and everything.

Paramount+ is bringing Elba and his aggro echidna to his own streaming show, which is apparently set between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movies. Based on the show’s official trailer (see below), Sonic and Tails both appear in Knuckles, although the focus is squarely on the title character, and his relationship with a human character played by Adam Pally.

Some very strange events that defy description ensue from there. It’s best if you just watch for yourself...

READ MORE: Every Video Game Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Every new photo of this show looks better than the last. Look at this!

Paramount+
loading...

And look at this! The hat!!! These are undoctored photos, mind you.

Paramount+
loading...

And who is this guy? I don’t remember him from the old Sonic games. (I haven’t kept up with them recently; forgive me if this is like the most important character in the entire Sonic mythos.) Apparently he’s voiced by Christopher Lloyd!

Paramount+
loading...

Here is the Knuckles series’ official synopsis:

The new live-action series will follow Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

Knuckles premieres on Paramount+ on April 26. I swear I did not make any of this up. It’s all real. Look at the calendar; April Fools Day is over a month away.

Sign up for a Paramount+ trial here.

The 12 Best TV Shows of 2023

From fungus zombies to crumbling billionaire dynasties, from a lie-detector detective to a high-concept home improvement show, here are the best shows on television from 2023.

Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

Filed Under: Adam Pally, Knuckles, Paramount Plus, Sonic the Hedgehog
Categories: Trailers, TV News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top