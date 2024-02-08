‘Knuckles’ Trailer: Sonic’s Pal Spins Off Into His Own TV Show

Spinning out of the events of the Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise, here comes a whole TV series about Knuckles.

Idris Elba does his voice and everything.

Paramount+ is bringing Elba and his aggro echidna to his own streaming show, which is apparently set between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movies. Based on the show’s official trailer (see below), Sonic and Tails both appear in Knuckles, although the focus is squarely on the title character, and his relationship with a human character played by Adam Pally.

Some very strange events that defy description ensue from there. It’s best if you just watch for yourself...

Every new photo of this show looks better than the last. Look at this!

And look at this! The hat!!! These are undoctored photos, mind you.

And who is this guy? I don’t remember him from the old Sonic games. (I haven’t kept up with them recently; forgive me if this is like the most important character in the entire Sonic mythos.) Apparently he’s voiced by Christopher Lloyd!

Here is the Knuckles series’ official synopsis:

The new live-action series will follow Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

Knuckles premieres on Paramount+ on April 26. I swear I did not make any of this up. It’s all real. Look at the calendar; April Fools Day is over a month away.

