The ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Sequel Will Be Published This Fall

If you are one of the die-hard Call Me By Your Name fans who’ve been clamoring for a sequel, this is at least a very good first step. Farrar, Straus and Giroux announced they will publish a follow-up book from Call Me author André Aciman this fall. Titled Find Me, it will pick up the story of Elio and Oliver (played in the film by Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer, respectively) and Elio’s father (Michael Stuhlbarg) many years later. More details:

Elio’s father Samuel, now divorced, on a trip from Florence to Rome [visits] Elio, who has become a gifted classical pianist. A chance encounter on the train leads to a relationship that changes Sami’s life definitively. Elio soon moves to Paris where he too has a consequential affair, while Oliver, now a professor in northern New England with sons who are nearly grown, suddenly finds himself contemplating a return visit to Europe.

Aciman credited the Call Me By Your Name film with sparking the new book, saying to Vulture that “the film made me realize that I wanted to be back with them and watch them over the years.”

As for the possibility of turning Find Me into another film, I wouldn’t hold my breath. For one thing, it sounds like the actors from the movie wouldn’t be old enough to play these versions of Elio, Oliver, and Samuel for some time. And Hammer himself sounds like a tough sell on a second Call Me movie. He recently said in an interview “if we do make a second one, I think we’re setting ourselves up for disappointment.” But let’s see how well the book is received first. It will be published on October 29.