A Globetrotting ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Sequel Is in the Works

Call Me By Your Name may not have gotten the Best Picture Oscar last weekend, but the absolutely unforgettable queer coming-of-age tale charmed and seduced its way into our hearts last year nevertheless, and, as such, it’s getting a sequel.

If you haven’t seen the movie, I’m about to spoil the ending, so you might want to check back later after you’ve gotten a chance to watch it. As we know, Call Me By Your Name ends with Oliver leaving Elio after a summer of love and self-discovery, and, some time later, calling him on the phone and telling him that he’s gotten engaged. Cue end credits sequence of Timothee Chalamet weeping silently in front of a fireplace (and cue me weeping into my sweater in the theater).

So, what’s going to happen in the sequel? Director Luca Guadagnino told USA Today that he planned for it to take place a few years after the first one:

I’m already conceiving the story with André Aciman, and it’s gonna happen five or six years afterwards. It’s gonna be a new movie, a different tone.