‘Dune‘ Is Back With First ‘Part Two’ Poster

The spice must continue to flow.

Two years after the first Dune, the story will continue (and conclude, at least as far as adaptations of the first Frank Herbert Dune novel go) with Dune: Part Two.

Director Denis Villeneuve purposefully chose not to adapt all of Herbert’s epic novel in a single film, the way David Lynch had with his original movie version. Instead, he split the book in half, and made a movie of just the first chunk, hoping that the film would be successful enough to get a sequel greenlit. Although the first Dune was released simultaneously to theaters and on HBO Max, even though the fall of 2021 was still not a great time for movie theaters or theatrical attendance, the movie did well enough to get this second film greenlit. It is scheduled to arrive in theaters. (This time, the movie will not debut simultaneously on HBO Max or Max; you’ll have to wait if you want to watch it at home.

The first poster for the film is here, and it frames stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in front of an enormous setting sun. The tagline, “Love Live the Fighters,” comes from Herbert’s Dune novels. Take a look:

The poster’s many names also confirms several new additions to the cast for Part Two, including Elvis star Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha and Christopher Walken as Emperor of the Universe Shaddam IV.

Dune: Part Two is currently scheduled to open in theaters on November 3, 2023. And as the trailer notes, the movie was shot for IMAX theaters, so it should be even more spectacular to be seen that way.

UPDATE: Warner Bros. also a released a first teaser for the film; the full trailer debuts tomorrow.

