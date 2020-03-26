‘The Call of the Wild’ and ‘Downhill’ Coming to VOD Tomorrow

Two more movies are shifting around the release calendar as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the closure of movie theaters around the globe, and the increasing demand for entertainment in the home. Today, the former Fox — now known as Disney subsidiaries 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures — announced two of their big 2020 releases to date were both going to be available on demand starting tomorrow: The Call of the Wild and Downhill.

The Call of the Wild, based on the classic Jack London novel, starred Harrison Ford and opened in theaters in February. It grossed a little over $100 million worldwide against a budget reported to be at least $25 million more than that thanks to expensive special effects.

Downhill is the American remake of Force Majeure, one of the most critically acclaimed films of the 2010s. The new version, directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, stars Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a married couple whose relationship is thrown into turmoil after an embarrassing incident during a ski vacation. The film grossed about $9 million in theaters after opening in theaters last February following a Sundance Film Festival premiere.

While most of the other films that have gone early to VOD in the last few weeks have been priced at $19.99, both of these films will be available for less; The Call of the Wild will be $14.99 and Downhill will be $9.99, which is a comparative steal — and certainly a lot cheaper than even one movie ticket in many areas around the country.

You can see the full list of movies that have gotten early VOD releases due to coronavirus in the gallery below.