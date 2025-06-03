Disney Unveils New Cars Land Coming to Walt Disney World

The first totally new land added to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in many years will be “Piston Peak National Park,” inspired by the Pixar franchise Cars.

Disney officially unveiled the concept art for the new area today, which will be located between Liberty Square (home of the Haunted Mansion) and Frontierland (home of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure).

According to Disney Parks Blog, “inside Piston Peak, guests will be able to see and explore the visitor lodge, Ranger HQ, trails and more all set within the Disney and Pixar Cars universe. To make sure these buildings fit naturally within the surrounding majestic landscapes, Imagineers are using a style of architecture called ‘Parkitecture,’ which was developed by the National Park Service to create structures that harmonize with the natural environment.”

The blog post also claims that “trees will provide a natural barrier between the off-road rally and other parts of Frontierland and Liberty Square.”

Disney previously built a Cars area, simply called “Cars Land,” at its Disney California Adventure park. First opened in 2012, Cars Land remains among the park’s most-popular sections, and includes the popular Radiator Springs Racers.

The most recent Cars movie, Cars 3, opened in theaters in 2017. Since then, shorts and series featuring the Cars characters have appeared on Disney+. Pixar has not officially announced work on a fourth Cars film (at least not yet). The three theatrical Cars films grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide.

To make room for the new Cars-inspired Land, the attractions currently occupying that area of the park — including the Rivers of America, Tom Sawyer Island, and the Liberty Square Riverboat, will all close at Magic Kingdom starting on July 7.