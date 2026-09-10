When last movie audiences saw Dr. Seuss’ Cat in the Hat he looked like Mike Myers covered in wild prosthetic makeup. That didn’t go so well. But now there is animated The Cat in the Hat, which (visually, at least) looks a lot less nightmarish.

This time, another Saturday Night Live alum takes over the Cat (in the Hat) role: That’s Bill Hader as the voice of the Cat. And the trailer for the film suggests it takes some liberties with Seuss’ children’s book (which is only like 60 pages, after all), and presents a Cat who works for something called the Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC.

You can watch it below and judge for yourself:

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In addition to Hader, the voice cast includes Quinta Brunson, Giancarlo Esposito, America Ferrera, and Xochitl Gomez from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Gabby, the girl the Cat in the Hat tries to cheer up.

Here is the new film’s synopsis:

In the wonderfully whimsical tradition of Dr. Seuss, The Cat in the Hat comes to the big screen in his animated theatrical feature film debut, an all-new, epic adventure with an edge, where mischief, magic and mayhem reign supreme. Doing what he does best, the Cat—voiced by Bill Hader—spreads joy to kids in his hilarious, signature and singularly irreverent way, transporting them and audiences on a fantastical journey through a world they’ve never seen before. In the film, our hero takes on his toughest assignment yet for the I.I.I.I. (Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC): to cheer Gabby and Sebastian, a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town. Known for taking things too far, this could be this agent of chaos’s last chance to prove himself...or lose his magical hat!

The Cat in the Hat is set to open in theaters on November 6. It’s gotta be better than the Mike Myers version, right? Right???

Warner Bros. Warner Bros.

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