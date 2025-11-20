McDonald’s Announces Pickle-Flavored Grinch Meal

The holiday season is almost upon us once again, and that can only mean one thing: Pickle-flavored French fries?

At least that’s how McDonald’s is planning to celebrate Festivus this year (and assorted other holidays) with what they have dubbed “The Grinch Meal.” The meal, inspired by Dr. Seuss’ famous Christmas creation contains either a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, plus a medium drink and “Dill Pickle Grinch Salt McShaker Fries” — i.e. standard fries with a packet of “Grinch salt” seasoning to put on yourselves.

McDonald’s meals always need to come with some sort of prize, too, of course. The Grinch Meal includes four different pairs of socks — red, green, blue, and yellow. I guess you could pour some Grinch salt on the socks too if you’re feeling freaky.

I liked pickle-flavored snacks (have you tried the Flamin’ hot Dill Pickle Cheetos? Sublime) so I am all for these pickle — excuse me, “Grinch Salt” — fries. But why not go farther with the Grinch theming? A plain old Big Mac or McNuggets? How about a green burger? A green bun? Green dipping sauce? Green it up, guys, c’mon.

McDonald’s is far from the first chain restaurant to try to capitalize on the holiday popularity of The Grinch. A few years ago, IHOP had a whole menu of Grinch food (including green pancakes) inspired by the animated movie version. Lost in a fugue state after gorging myself on Who-Roast Beast omelettes (don’t ask) I started writing in Dr. Seuss-style poetic verses. It took days for my brain to return to normal.

If you expand to all of Dr. Seuss’ creations, there are even more tie-in foods out there. You really haven’t lived until you’ve seen the Horton Hears a Who cakes from IHOP for that movie. They came with a lollipop and a rainbow of weird sauces. Just as Dr. Seuss would have demanded.

The Grinch Meal will be available at McDonald’s start on December 2.