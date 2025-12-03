You know, I always thought the meaning of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! was contained in the line “Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas … perhaps … means a little bit more!”

What the new “Grinch Meal” at McDonald’s presupposes is ... maybe it doesn’t.

Or maybe McDonald’s is just leaning into the side of The Grinch that has been, from its origins in Dr. Seuss’ most famous children’s book, focused on food. Those Whos from Whoville, they love to feast, feast, feast, feast. They’ll eat their Who-Pudding and rare Who-Roast Beast.

Once upon a time, I myself ate a Who-Roast Beast omelette at IHOP. (The name alone made my belly loudly gurgle with vomelette.) Now it’s McDonald’s turn to adapt this kids classic to food with a meal featuring either a standard Big Mac or a ten-piece Chicken McNuggets plus “Dill Pickle Grinch Salt McShaker Fries.” It also comes with one of four pairs of Grinch socks, because who doesn’t love getting socks on Christmas?

Horton knows I have lost track of the number of times I have looked at the Grinch and thought to myself “Boy, I wonder what that guy would taste like if we killed him, ground him up, and sprinkled his essence over thin-cut deep-fried potatoes?” Today, as part of my continuing mission to explore any and all movie and television inspired food space, I get my chance to find out.

That’s where the edible portion of the Grinch Meal ends — in the United States. For some reason, the U.K. got a far more expansive Grinch menu with multiple sandwiches and a bevy of desserts, including something called a “Grumble Pie” that’s “filled with apple, cranberry, and custard.”

I know in Whoville they say the Grinch’s small heart grew three sizes. I hope his arteries grew three sizes too with all the cholesterol he’s putting away with that Double Big Tasty and two different McFlurries and a fried custard pie.

Sadly, the ScreenCrush travel budget does not permit an overseas voyage at this time, so my report on this themed culinary extravaganza will have to end here. I’ve learned that while the Grinch may be mean and hairy and smelly, and his hands might be cold and clammy, I think his fries are actually kinda... dusty. Like you probably want to take a broom to those suckers before you pop them in your mouth.

