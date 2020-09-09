‘Cats’ Viewer Finds Evidence of the ‘Butthole Cut’ in Actual Film

As the calamity of 2020 continues to unfold before our very eyes, there is one constant that keeps us afloat during these trying times — Tom Hooper’s deranged movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats. For past year now, Cats has been the internet’s personal scratching post. From the film’s bewildering first trailer to the head-scratching cast interviews, Cats was unlike anything we’d ever encountered before.

Back in March, there was a rumor that the film at one point included anatomically correct Jellicle buttholes that VFX artists had failed to remove. This prompted fans’ requests for Universal Pictures to release the “Butthole Cut.” A VFX artist confirmed that such a version of Cats did exist, but had since been corrected. But now, one very observant viewer pointed out that a single butthole remains in the final cut:

The VFX editor explained that the cats’ buttholes weren’t intentional, but rather an unfortunate side-effect of CGI rendering. Cats’ visual effects have been slammed by nearly all (including the movie’s very own cast members), but it’s not solely the VFX team’s fault. Reportedly, the visual artists working on the film were given incredibly tight deadlines and confusing directions from Hooper. They were simply working to keep a sinking ship afloat.

Although the film was considered a box-office disaster, Cats’ last remaining hope lies in the hands of passionate hate-watchers and ironic viewers who comb the movie over for embarrassing details. Whenever movie theaters reopen, Cats could have a promising future as a cult midnight movie. That’s better than nothing.