‘Cats’ Fans Freak Out Over Rumor Of a ‘Butthole Cut’ of the Film

Cats became available on demand yesterday, which inspired a lot of people locked up around the country to finally see what all the fuss was about. Cats was a huge hit on Broadway; it made millions and millions of dollars and ran for years. How could a faithful film adaptation that kept Andrew Lloyd Webber’s music go so wrong?

Well, now a lot more people know. One particularly vocal new fan was Seth Rogen, who revealed on Twitter that he got “pretty stoned” last night and watched the film. Admitting he never saw the Broadway version and didn’t quite know what to expect, he conceded it is as “truly trippy” as its fans claimed.

Here are a few highlights from his tweets:

As word of the film’s true bizarreness spread online, a tweet came to the world’s attention from someone claiming that a “VFX producer friend of a friend” worked last year to finish Cats’ special effects. “His entire job,” he wrote “was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before.”

That means, he explained, that somewhere out there “there exists a butthole cut of Cats.”

And with that a new hashtag — #ReleaseTheButtholeCut — was born. (Look, people are sitting around bored out of their minds. What else are they going to do?)

We will never see a butthole cut of Cats, which when you think about it, is probably a good thing. But just imagine the depths of derangement that it took to even contemplate a version of the film that would have had CGI buttholes. Someone thought the CGI cat people would have looked better with CGI buttholes. Clearly, they came to their senses. But for a time, they truly believed it.

So what happened when new Cats super fan discovered the butthole cut? You guessed it:

All in all, a happy ending.

UPDATE: There’s new clarification about this “butthole cut” rumor. According to one anonymous crew member (who supposedly shared this with writer Ben Mekler, who’s been known to invent fake tweets to trick websites aggregating early movie reviews) there were never “shots of cats with butt holes” but rather there were shots where “the skin and fur sim was groomed or just folded in a way that really REALLY looked like very furry lady genitals and buttholes by accident.” So there you go.