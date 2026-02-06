The Worst Original Songs Added to Movie Versions of Beloved Musicals

When you’re sitting down to watch an adaptation of something that was not originally a movie, you know there will be differences. Film adaptations of books take out all that unnecessary descriptive prose and replace it with images. Adaptations of plays remove the stage and have their actors walk around in three-dimensional sets instead. Adaptations of musicals, for better or for worse, almost always have an original song or two that was written just for the movie.

We all know by now that this phenomenon is pretty much always a bid for an Oscar nomination. Even non-musicals will include original pop songs or ballads, usually over their credits, to be sent to Academy voters for their consideration. But movie musicals already have songs, you point out! And rightly so, but none of those songs would be eligible for awards consideration. Only original ones. So all of these films must find some way to add in a song that wasn’t there before.

Sometimes the additions are seamless. “Maybe This Time” and “Mein Herr,” two of the most iconic numbers from Cabaret, were added for the 1972 movie version. “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and “You’re the One That I Want” weren’t in Grease until the 1978 movie. More often than not, though, the added songs stick out like a sore thumb, especially to the more eagle-eyed (eagle-eared?) fans. One of the standards for judging whether or not an added song is good is whether or not it’s been included in later productions of the stage version. Almost none of the songs in this list of terrible original movie musical songs were.

The 10 Worst Original Songs Written for Movie Musicals Sometimes shameless Oscar bait works... and sometimes it doesn't. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

