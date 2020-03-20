Hospitals around the country and world are bracing for a surge in coronavirus patients, and the gloves, gowns, and masks that can project our health care workers are in limited supply. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo took to Twitter, openly asking for companies “to be creative to supply the crucial gear our healthcare workers need.”

Cuomo’s request was answered almost immediately by fashion designer Christian Siriano. Reality TV fans know Siriano as the winner of Project Runway Season 4. Since then, Siriano has become a hugely successful designer in his own right, with his own eponymous clothing label. In recent years, Siriano also replaced Tim Gunn as the series’ mentor to contestants. And today, Siriano announced on Twitter that his team would help make masks for New York hospital workers.

“I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help,” he added.

Less than an hour later, Cuomo’s official Twitter account responded.

Less than two hours after that, the two were “in contact” and working together on making masks.

That’s just one small contribution, though. We’re going to need lots more people to pitch in during this fight. If you think you can be of some assistance by donating or even making crucial supplies, the email address to contact is COVID19supplies@esd.ny.gov.