Christopher Nolan Has More Movies in the IMDb Top 250 Than Any Other Director

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey isn’t just dominating the box office charts, it’s helped Nolan take over the Top 250 films on IMDb.

The Internet Movie Database’s Top 250, long a bellwether of consensus online film taste, now boasts nine different Christopher Nolan films. 3.6 percent of the greatest movies ever made, according to IMDb users, were directed one Christopher Nolan. Even more impressive: Thanks to The Odyssey joining the IMDb Top 250, Nolan is now the most-represented director on the list.

Steven Spielberg? Martin Scorsese? Stanley Kubrick? They only have seven films on the list each. Quentin Tarantino? Pfft, he’s only got six. But Nolan’s got nine. And he’s only directed 13 feature films over his career — meaning, per IMDb users, almost 70 percent of the movies Nolan has directed are among the greatest films ever made.

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READ MORE: How The Odyssey Connects to Every Other Christopher Nolan Movie

It’s sort of a fun trivia game to try to name all nine of Nolan’s IMDb Top 250 titles. Do you think you can do it? I tried and got one wrong. Here are all of them...

#3 The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight #14 Inception

Inception #17 Interstellar

Interstellar #42 The Prestige

The Prestige #58 Memento

Memento #59 The Odyssey

The Odyssey #77 The Dark Knight Rises

The Dark Knight Rises #135 Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer #136 Batman Begins

The four Nolan films that aren’t in the top 250: Following, Insomnia, Dunkirk, and Tenet. I’m kind of shocked that The Dark Knight Rises is on the list and Dunkirk is not.

I’m also kind of surprised that Oppenheimer is so low, just one slot above Batman Begins. I would have thought for sure that would rate above Dark Knight Rises, and probably even The Prestige.

The #1 film of all time, according to IMDb, is not a Christopher Nolan movie. It remains 1994’s The Shawshank Redemption, directed by Frank Darabont.

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