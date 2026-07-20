The following post contains SPOILERS for the ending of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

It’s not easy to make a film based on a 3,000 year old story that every single person reads in high school English surprising. But Christopher Nolan managed to pull it off. At the end of his epic adventure film, Matt Damon’s Odysseus realizes that the mythical “People From the Sea” whispered about by the frightened people of Ithaca are, in fact, he and his men. And Nolan also reveals that Odysseus’ years of wandering the oceans were at least partly his choice out of guilt for thinking of using the Trojan horse to invade Troy, thereby violating Zeus’ law, and perhaps precipitating the end of civilization.

But there is so much more than that going on in The Odyssey. As there should be; it’s a Christopher Nolan film. In our latest video, we’ll break down the movie’s final scenes, and discuss what they mean and how they connect to Nolan’s broader filmography. Watch the full video below:

READ MORE: ScreenCrush’s Full Review of The Odyssey

If you liked that video on The Odyssey’s ending and what it means, check out more of our videos below, including one on on the ending of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, one on how Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy saved superhero movies, and one on a whole bunch of Christopher Nolan trivia you might not know. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The Odyssey is now playing in theaters everywhere.

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