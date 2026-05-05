Christopher Nolan’s follow-up to his Oscar winning blockbuster Oppenheimer is The Odyssey. It’s the story every kid reads their freshman year of high school, in a way they’ve never seen before; with huge battle scenes, special effects, sweeping IMAX visuals, and Matt Damon.

He plays Odysseus, who is trying to return home to his family (played by Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland). And, as you’ll see from the new trailer below, while he’s gone and presumed dead, some attempt to steal his home and his wife — most notably a character played by Robert Pattison.

You can watch the full trailer for The Odyssey here:

READ MORE: The Most Annoying DVD Ever Made Belongs to a Christopher Nolan Movie

Looks pretty good, but then, doesn’t it kind of have to? It would be somewhat out of character for Christopher Nolan to make a lavish $200 million epic that looked like a piece of junk.

Here is the film’s (admittedly quite sparse) official synopsis. It’s The Odyssey, for crying out loud.

Christopher Nolan’s next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX®film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX® film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026. The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong’o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

There’s a new poster for The Odyssey as well.

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“Shot entirely with IMAX film cameras.” There’s a tagline you don’t see on a movie poster every day.

The Odyssey is scheduled to open in theaters on July 17.

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