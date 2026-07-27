‘The Odyssey’ Leak Was Watched 50,000 Times on Social Media Before It Got Taken Down

For some, it seems, a journey to their local movie theater is simply too far a quest to undertake. Case in point: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey recently leaked on social media in full, where it was viewed nearly 50,000 times in the span of less than two hours before the studio got it taken down.

Nolan’s film was released only a little over a week ago on July 17, but since then pirated clips and full recordings of the epic movie have been making the rounds on social media, popping up online like a game of Whack-a-Mole. On TikTok, some viewers have even shared entire scenes from the film recorded on their phones directly in the theater.

Recently, a low-res version of the sweeping Matt Damon-led movie in its entirety was shared on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday morning (July 26), where it was viewed tens of thousands of times before it was yanked from the platform about two hours after it was first uploaded.

“This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner,” a message read on the post after the footage was removed.

READ MORE: How The Odyssey Connects to Every Other Christopher Nolan Film

Just a day before, on July 25, The Hollywood Reporter writes a “higher-quality version of the movie was also making its rounds on X,” where it was watched millions of times and received thousands of reposts before the account that posted it was suddenly suspended.

In a statement to the publication, Universal Pictures said they plan to pursue all appropriate avenues to protect their intellectual property rights amid ongoing leaks of the much-talked-about film.

“We became aware of the unauthorized posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols. We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights,” the studio shared.

Since its release less than two weeks ago, The Odyssey has earned over $640 million at the global box office against a $250 million budget. The film is projected to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office.

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