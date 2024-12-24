Christopher Nolan Announces Next Movie, ‘The Odyssey’

After months of speculation, the subject of Christopher Nolan’s next big-budget blockbuster has been revealed. Nolan is making The Odyssey.

(And yes, it’s that The Odyssey.)

According to a tweet on X from the Universal Pictures, the movie’s distributor, “Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time.”

The cast of the film is said to include Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron. (Specific roles have not been announced.)

The Odyssey will be Nolan’s 13th film as director. His previous effort, the historical biopic Oppenheimer, defied the Hollywood odds to become not only a massive summer blockbuster that was also a thoughtful drama about the life of a scientist, and 2023’s winner of Best Picture at the Academy Awards. It’s almost impossible to top that kind of success — although Nolan’s track record at this point speaks for itself.

The Odyssey is an ancient epic poem attribute to the Greek poet Homer, which is one of the oldest works that modern audiences still read and study. It follows a man named Odysseus as he struggles to return home to his wife Penelope after the Trojan War. (The war is depicted in Homer’s other epic poem, The Iliad, so don’t worry; if Nolan’s feeling frisky, he’s got a ready-made prequel to his movie already built-in.) His journey takes years, and along the way he encounters giants, sorcerers, and even a cyclops. (Not the X-Man.)

Nolan’s (Homer’s) The Odyssey, is scheduled to open in theaters on July 17, 2026.

