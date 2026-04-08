ScreenCrush’s 15 Most Anticipated Summer Movies of 2026

The weather is just starting to get warmer, so you know what that means: The movies are about to get bigger. And louder. And probably dumber.

Actually, the summer movie season of 2026 is shaping up to be a pretty strong couple of months for mainstream cinema. By late May we’ll get the return of Star Wars to multiplexes for the first time in almost seven years. In June, there’s a new Steven Spielberg film, and a new Pixar animated feature. In July, Christopher Nolan has his latest and most literal epic to date, and in August a movie that one studio attempted to bury for good in order to snag a tax write-off will finally see the light of day. That’s not a shabby lineup — and that’s before you throw in the return of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man or the debut of Milly Alcock’s Supergirl.

Below, we’ve got ScreenCrush’s preview of our 15 most anticipated summer movies of 2026. It emphasizes theatrical releases over streaming titles — “summer movie” still means big screens, bigger budgets, and ice cold air conditioning as far as we’re concerned. That said, we did sneak one or two titles you’ll be able to watch at home in there as well.

There are plenty of other big films coming to theaters in the months ahead, including a new Minions sequel, a new Scary Movie sequel, and a new live-action remake of Moana. (This is why we said “summer movie” means big, not original.) The 15 titles below are the ones this website is looking forward to seeing and covering. Hopefully we’ll see you at the movies too.

ScreenCrush’s Most Anticipated Summer Movies of 2026 The 15 summer movies of 2026 we can’t wait to see.

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