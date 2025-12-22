Christopher Nolan is something of an old school filmmaker. He likes to shoot on film. He demands his movies play on the big screen — and preferably on IMAX which is a really big screen.

But even by his standards The Odyssey is really a throwback. After all, there aren’t many stories older that are still told and retold in modern times than Homer’s famous epic about the journey of Odysseus — played in Nolan’s version by Matt Damon.

The cast of of Nolan’s Odyssey also includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong’o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron. An extended prologue for the film has been playing in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash, but here is the first official trailer for the movie online...

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Christopher Nolan’s next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX®film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX® film screens for the first time.

While The Odyssey is still half a year away, it’s already sold out numerous screenings; in an unusual move, Universal put tickets on sale for IMAX screenings one year in advance, and Nolan heads gobbled them up as soon as they were available. Nolan supposedly shot two million feet of film in assembling his version of the classic tale, which is his first project since his 2023 Oscar winner Oppenheimer.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is scheduled to open in theaters on July 17, 2026. Greta Gerwig better hurry up. if she’s going to release a movie on that date too.

