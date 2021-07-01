Watch The First-Look Trailer For Amazon’s ‘Cinderella’

Amazon has shared the first-look trailer for their upcoming live-action remake of Cinderella. The updated version of the classic tale stars pop singer and former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello as the titular princess, and Broadway powerhouse Idina Menzel as her evil stepmother.

Amazon acquired the rights to the film from Sony earlier this year, altering its theatrical release to a digital one. Kay Cannon (Blockers, Pitch Perfect) wrote and directed the movie, which arrives on Amazon Prime Video this September. While the tale of Cinderella has been told time and time again — most famously by Disney — Cannon's version is putting a different spin on the rags-to-riches story.

Watch the 30-second preview clip below:

Once upon a time, back in 2015, Disney released their own live-action Cinderella. The Kenneth Branagh-directed picture was a gorgeous retelling of the fairytale, preserving the old fashioned aspects of the 1950 animated classic. Lily James played Ella with grace and charm, while Cate Blanchett evoked old Hollywood glamour with her portrayal of her stepmother. Since then, Disney has been churning out live-action remakes of their biggest hits, to varying degrees of success.

Meanwhile, Amazon's Cinderella seems to have more in common with Disney's Enchanted than it does with its source material. From the looks of the trailer, the musical style is distinctly pop, and although the setting is traditional, the dialogue is quite modern. Cabello's young heroine comes off sassier than Cinderellas past, and it appears she has loftier ambitions beyond falling in love with a prince.

Cabello and Menzel are joined by POSE star Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother, as well as Pierce Brosnan, John Mulaney, Minnie Driver, James Corden, and Missy Elliot appearing in currently undisclosed roles. Yeah, this is gonna be interesting.

Cinderella premieres on Amazon Prime Video beginning Sept. 3.