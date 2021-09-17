‘Cobra Kai’s Creators Are Exploring Potential Spinoffs

Of all the legacyquels in the world of film and TV, Cobra Kai may be the very best. It took the old Karate Kid film series, updated the setting, and turned all of it — even the sequels that were less than stellar — into an epic multigenerational saga. After two seasons on YouTube, the show came to Netflix and became an instant smash on the service. Season 3 premiered last year, and Season 4 is just a few months away.

Series co-creator Jon Hurwitz seems to have no plans to slow things down, either. In fact, during a Twitter Q&A this week, Hurwitz hinted at the possibility of Cobra Kai getting one or more spinoffs.

“We’re batting around ideas,” Hurwitz replied to a fan asking for a possible Mr. Miyagi prequel series. “Some further along that others. Won’t spoil anything beyond that.”

Well that’s definitely not a no. And a Miyagi prequel could be very interesting. (The character’s backstory in the years prior to the first Karate Kid is arguably more interesting than anything that’s happened to Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.) Kreese is another character you could envision getting his own spinoff, although a lot of his backstory was told in flashbacks during Cobra Kai Season 3.

Here’s the official synopsis for Cobra Kai Season 4:

Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Season 4 of Cobra Kai premieres on Netflix in December of 2021.

