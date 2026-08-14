As part of a busy presentation at D23 confirmed a big sequel among Pixar’s upcoming releases: Coco 2.

They also revealed a first look at a (much older) Miguel in the first piece of conceprt art from the sequel to the popular 2017 animated hit.

The original Coco was a certified five-hanky tearjerker, and followed Miguel (then 12 years old) as he ventures into the Land of the Dead and encounters his great-great-grandfather, voiced by Gael Garcia Bernal.

Benjamin Bratt also appeared on stage to announce he would reprise his role as the villain Ernesto de la Cruz in the film, and to make a very sold dad joke pun in the process.

Pixar’s Coco-related announcements didn’t end there. They also revealed that the world of Coco would be featured in the upcoming Disney video game Kingdom Hearts IV.

Pixar’s presentation at D23 on Friday night also included a new piece of concept art from Incredibles 3, the latest sequel in the animated superhero franchise, which is currently due in theaters in the summer of 2028.

And there were more announcements. Pixar also revealed what they are billing as “their first first ghost movie,” which is titled Ghost Market. That film will bow in the spring of 2028.

And just in case you want to feel really old: 2026 apparently marks 40 years of Pixar Animation Studios. Oof. (Toy Story 1 came out in 1995, so that’s only 31 years old. Which ... I guess is better? Maybe not.)

Coco 2 is scheduled to premiere in 2029.

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