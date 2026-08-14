One of the most popular game franchises ever is coming to television.

Kingdom Hearts, the long-running action RPG from Disney and Square Enix, is now in the process of getting adapted for an “original anime series.” The news was announced as part of this year’s D23 Expo, Disney’s big fan convention in Anaheim, California.

According to the press release, the show is “developed in partnership with video game creator Tetsuya Nomura and the creative team at SQUARE ENIX” and “reimagines the iconic adventure with a brand-new story that will expand on the universe of Kingdom Hearts while celebrating the characters that have captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world.”

READ MORE: More News From This Year’s D23 Expo

Disney Kids & Family President Ayo Davis said this about the project:

Kingdom Hearts has captivated gamers everywhere with its unique blend of adventure and imagination. There’s something really exciting about taking a world fans have spent years exploring through the games and bringing it to life in a completely new way. And with a creative team that is working closely with the legendary Tetsuya Nomura, our new series will be unmistakably ‘Kingdom Hearts,’ while giving fans a whole new way to experience the world they love.

If the show captures what people love about the games, the blend of RPG and Disney characters and worlds, one imagines this could be one of the company’s biggest animated television series in a long time.

As part of the same presentation, Disney also revealed that Coco will be featured in the upcoming Kingdom Hearts IV game, which is expected to go on sale in late 2027.

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