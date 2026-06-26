Pixar makes a lot of sequels. There are four Toy Story sequels, two Cars sequels, plus follow-ups to Incredibles, Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo, and Inside Out. Another Incredibles is already in the works, and Andrew Stanton recently said a Toy Story 6 is basically inevitable. But there’s at least one Pixar classic that won’t get its sequel.

That’s Ratatouille. In a recent interview with Collider, director Brad Bird said that one is not going to happen. Asked if he had an interest in another Ratatouille, Bird said he did not, and added...

They’ve made little feints towards that to see how I would react. They’ll crack a joke, but the joke will be a little bit serious, like, ‘Would you?’ And I’m like, ‘No, we told that story.’

Disney/Pixar Ratatouille

READ MORE: A Brutally Honest Kid’s Review of Toy Story 5

Ratatouille, a film about a rat (voiced by Patton Oswalt) who loves food and helps an aspiring cook (Lou Romano) become a great chef, became a big hit and an instant classic when Pixar released it in 2007. It also won the year’s Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

But that doesn’t mean another Ratatouille is coming.

“Any time you do something that ends up connecting with people, they automatically think, ‘How about another?’” Bird also told Collider. “People have mentioned it about The Iron Giant, which is hilarious to me because the film didn’t succeed at all in its initial release. It’s caught up in time, but what would you do to follow that up? He’s lumbering around, still undiscovered? In other words, to me, that story is told.”

If you need more Ratatouiile, there is a theme park ride based on the film at Epcot in Florida. And if you want a new Brad Bird film, one’s coming soon — his longtime passion project, Ray Gunn, will be released by Netflix at the end of 2026.