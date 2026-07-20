Everything New on Disney+ and Hulu in August 2026

Everything New on Disney+ and Hulu in August 2026

Disney

August means the end of the summer in movie theaters, but on streaming nothing ever ends (assuming you keep paying that monthly subscription fee). And if you’re all paid up on your Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions in August you’ll have a fair amount of stuff to choose from.

There’s a new Camp Rock movie (the first in 16 years?!?), a new season of Futurama, a new Dancing With the Stars, and the final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Plus more episodes of X-Men ’97 Season 2.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ and Hulu next month:

Saturday, August 1
Disney+: Big Dreams: Little League World Series 2024
Disney+: The Book of Manning
Hulu: Cheaper by the Dozen (2003)
Hulu: Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005)
Hulu: Despicable Me 2 (2013)
Disney+: Eight on Eight
Disney+: E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin
Hulu: Father of the Bride Part II (1995)
Disney+: "30 for 30" - Jordan Rides the Bus
Hulu: Jurassic Park (1993)
Hulu: Jurassic Park III (2001)
Disney+: Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes
Disney+: "30 for 30" - Little Big Men
Disney+ and Hulu: Lollapalooza Livestream Day 3
Hulu: Men in Black (1997)
Hulu: Men in Black II (2002)
Hulu: Men in Black 3 (2012)
Hulu: She's the Man (2006)
Hulu: Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)
Disney+: Theme Song Takeover (Season 6) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Time and Water – Premiere

DreamWorks
DreamWorks

Hulu: Tropic Thunder (2008)
Hulu: Untitled Home Invasion Romance (2026) – Premiere
Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball – Tailgaters vs. Party Animals (ESPN) – 8pm ET

Sunday, August 2
Disney+ and Hulu: Lollapalooza Livestream Day 4
Disney+ and ESPN: WNBA – Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings (ESPN) – 7pm ET

Hulu
Hulu

READ MORE: The Best Movies on Disney+ Every Film Lover Must Watch

Monday, August 3
Hulu: Furious (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – Two-Episode Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 4am ET

Tuesday, August 4
Hulu: Betrayal: Dirty Secrets (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere
Disney+: CoComelon Playdates with Sanrio Friends – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 2am ET

Wednesday, August 5
Disney+ and Hulu: King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA – New Episode
Hulu: FX’s The Shards – Premiere at 9pm ET
Disney+ and Hulu: A Shop for Killers (Season 2) – New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Season 3) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+: X-Men '97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Thursday, August 6
Disney+ and Hulu: The Husband (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode @ 10pm PT
Disney+ and Hulu: Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – Premiere | Camp Rock
Disney+ and ESPN: PGA TOUR – Wyndham Championship (ESPN) – TBD

Friday, August 7
Disney+: Flex X Cop (Season 1) – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – Premiere
Disney+: Pokémon: Indigo League (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+: SuperKitties (Season 3) – New Episodes
Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball – Bananas vs. Coconuts (ESPN) – 8pm ET

Saturday, August 8
Disney+: Chibiverse (Season 4) – New Episodes
Disney+: Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
Disney+: Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes
Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball – Bananas vs. Coconuts (ESPN2) – 8pm ET

Sunday, August 9
Disney+ and ESPN: WNBA – Golden State Valkyries vs. Los Angeles Sparks (ESPN) – 7pm ET

Monday, August 10
Hulu: Furious (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 2am ET
Disney+: Magicampers (Season 1) – New Episodes

Tuesday, August 11
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 5am ET

Marvel
Marvel

Wednesday, August 12
Disney+ and Hulu: King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA – Season Finale
Disney+ and Hulu: A Shop for Killers (Season 2) – Finale Episodes
Disney+: X-Men '97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – Season Finale

Thursday, August 13
Disney+ and Hulu: The Husband (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode @ 10pm PT
Hulu: FX’s The Shards – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – New Episode | The Cheetah Girls
Hulu: Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Disney+ and ESPN: PGA TOUR – FedEx St. Jude Championship (ESPN) – TBD

Friday, August 14
Disney+: Camp Rock 3 – Premiere
Disney+: E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace
Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
Disney+: This is What They Want
Disney+: Tim Richmond: To The Limit
Disney+: Venus Vs
Hulu: The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

Saturday, August 15
Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
Disney+: How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 4) – New Episodes
Disney+: Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes
Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball – Clowns vs. Bananas (ESPN) – 8pm ET

Sunday, August 16
Disney+: Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration – Premiere
Disney+ and ESPN: WNBA – Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream (ESPN) – 5pm ET
Disney+ and ESPN: WNBA – Portland Fire vs. Phoenix Mercury (ESPN) – 7pm ET

Monday, August 17
Hulu: Furious (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) – Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 5am ET

Tuesday, August 18
• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 4:30am ET

Wednesday, August 19
Disney+: Sofia the First: Royal Magic (Season 1) – New Episodes

Thursday, August 20
Disney+ and Hulu: LION  – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode @ 10pm PT
Hulu: FX’s The Shards – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – New Episode | High School Musical
Disney+ and ESPN: PGA TOUR – BMW Championship (ESPN) – TBD

Friday, August 21
Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
Disney+: LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem – Premiere
Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball – Coconuts vs. Bananas (ESPN2) – 8pm ET

Saturday, August 22
Disney+: Big City Greens (Season 5) – Five-Episode Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
Disney+: Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: 9/11 Reunited – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball – Coconuts vs. Bananas (ESPN2) – 8pm ET

Monday, August 24
Hulu: Furious (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Disney+: Gracie's Corner – New Episodes
Disney+: Gracie's Corner: Shorts – New Episodes
Hulu: MAO (Season 1) (Dubbed) – Premiere

Venom: The Last Dance"/>Sony
Venom: The Last Dance"/>Sony

Tuesday, August 25
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode
Disney+: Venom: The Last Dance

Wednesday, August 26
Disney+: Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6) – New Episodes
Disney+: The Simpsons: Yellow Mirror – Disney+ Exclusive Episode

Thursday, August 27
Hulu: FX’s Adults (Season 2) – Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode @ 10pm PT
Hulu: FX’s The Shards – New Episode
Disney+ and ESPN: PGA TOUR – TOUR Championship (ESPN) – TBD

Friday, August 28
Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

Getty Images
Getty Images

Saturday, August 29
Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball – Bananas vs. Coconuts (ESPN Unlimited) – 7pm ET

Sunday, August 30
Disney+ and ESPN: US Open – US Open First Round (ESPN2) – 3pm ET

Monday, August 31
Hulu: Furious (Hulu Original) – Season Finale

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Filed Under: Camp R, Disney, Disney Plus, Futurama, Hulu, Marvel, X-Men 97
Categories: TV News

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