August means the end of the summer in movie theaters, but on streaming nothing ever ends (assuming you keep paying that monthly subscription fee). And if you’re all paid up on your Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions in August you’ll have a fair amount of stuff to choose from.

There’s a new Camp Rock movie (the first in 16 years?!?), a new season of Futurama, a new Dancing With the Stars, and the final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Plus more episodes of X-Men ’97 Season 2.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ and Hulu next month:

Saturday, August 1

• Disney+: Big Dreams: Little League World Series 2024

• Disney+: The Book of Manning

• Hulu: Cheaper by the Dozen (2003)

• Hulu: Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005)

• Hulu: Despicable Me 2 (2013)

• Disney+: Eight on Eight

• Disney+: E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin

• Hulu: Father of the Bride Part II (1995)

• Disney+: "30 for 30" - Jordan Rides the Bus

• Hulu: Jurassic Park (1993)

• Hulu: Jurassic Park III (2001)

• Disney+: Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes

• Disney+: "30 for 30" - Little Big Men

• Disney+ and Hulu: Lollapalooza Livestream Day 3

• Hulu: Men in Black (1997)

• Hulu: Men in Black II (2002)

• Hulu: Men in Black 3 (2012)

• Hulu: She's the Man (2006)

• Hulu: Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

• Disney+: Theme Song Takeover (Season 6) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Time and Water – Premiere

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• Hulu: Tropic Thunder (2008)

• Hulu: Untitled Home Invasion Romance (2026) – Premiere

• Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball – Tailgaters vs. Party Animals (ESPN) – 8pm ET

Sunday, August 2

• Disney+ and Hulu: Lollapalooza Livestream Day 4

• Disney+ and ESPN: WNBA – Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings (ESPN) – 7pm ET

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READ MORE: The Best Movies on Disney+ Every Film Lover Must Watch

Monday, August 3

• Hulu: Furious (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – Two-Episode Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 4am ET

Tuesday, August 4

• Hulu: Betrayal: Dirty Secrets (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

• Disney+: CoComelon Playdates with Sanrio Friends – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 2am ET

Wednesday, August 5

• Disney+ and Hulu: King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA – New Episode

• Hulu: FX’s The Shards – Premiere at 9pm ET

• Disney+ and Hulu: A Shop for Killers (Season 2) – New Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Season 3) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+: X-Men '97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Thursday, August 6

• Disney+ and Hulu: The Husband (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode @ 10pm PT

• Disney+ and Hulu: Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – Premiere | Camp Rock

• Disney+ and ESPN: PGA TOUR – Wyndham Championship (ESPN) – TBD

Friday, August 7

• Disney+: Flex X Cop (Season 1) – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – Premiere

• Disney+: Pokémon: Indigo League (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+: SuperKitties (Season 3) – New Episodes

• Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball – Bananas vs. Coconuts (ESPN) – 8pm ET

Saturday, August 8

• Disney+: Chibiverse (Season 4) – New Episodes

• Disney+: Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

• Disney+: Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes

• Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball – Bananas vs. Coconuts (ESPN2) – 8pm ET

Sunday, August 9

• Disney+ and ESPN: WNBA – Golden State Valkyries vs. Los Angeles Sparks (ESPN) – 7pm ET

Monday, August 10

• Hulu: Furious (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 2am ET

• Disney+: Magicampers (Season 1) – New Episodes

Tuesday, August 11

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 5am ET

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Wednesday, August 12

• Disney+ and Hulu: King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA – Season Finale

• Disney+ and Hulu: A Shop for Killers (Season 2) – Finale Episodes

• Disney+: X-Men '97 (Season 2) (Disney+ Original) – Season Finale

Thursday, August 13

• Disney+ and Hulu: The Husband (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode @ 10pm PT

• Hulu: FX’s The Shards – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – New Episode | The Cheetah Girls

• Hulu: Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear (Hulu Original) – Premiere

• Disney+ and ESPN: PGA TOUR – FedEx St. Jude Championship (ESPN) – TBD

Friday, August 14

• Disney+: Camp Rock 3 – Premiere

• Disney+: E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace

• Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

• Disney+: This is What They Want

• Disney+: Tim Richmond: To The Limit

• Disney+: Venus Vs

• Hulu: The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

Saturday, August 15

• Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

• Disney+: How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 4) – New Episodes

• Disney+: Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes

• Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball – Clowns vs. Bananas (ESPN) – 8pm ET

Sunday, August 16

• Disney+: Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration – Premiere

• Disney+ and ESPN: WNBA – Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream (ESPN) – 5pm ET

• Disney+ and ESPN: WNBA – Portland Fire vs. Phoenix Mercury (ESPN) – 7pm ET

Monday, August 17

• Hulu: Furious (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) – Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 5am ET

Tuesday, August 18

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup – Live at 4:30am ET

Wednesday, August 19

• Disney+: Sofia the First: Royal Magic (Season 1) – New Episodes

Thursday, August 20

• Disney+ and Hulu: LION – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode @ 10pm PT

• Hulu: FX’s The Shards – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – New Episode | High School Musical

• Disney+ and ESPN: PGA TOUR – BMW Championship (ESPN) – TBD

Friday, August 21

• Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

• Disney+: LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem – Premiere

• Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball – Coconuts vs. Bananas (ESPN2) – 8pm ET

Saturday, August 22

• Disney+: Big City Greens (Season 5) – Five-Episode Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

• Disney+: Locker Diaries: Descendants: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: 9/11 Reunited – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball – Coconuts vs. Bananas (ESPN2) – 8pm ET

Monday, August 24

• Hulu: Furious (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Disney+: Gracie's Corner – New Episodes

• Disney+: Gracie's Corner: Shorts – New Episodes

• Hulu: MAO (Season 1) (Dubbed) – Premiere

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Tuesday, August 25

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

• Disney+: Venom: The Last Dance

Wednesday, August 26

• Disney+: Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6) – New Episodes

• Disney+: The Simpsons: Yellow Mirror – Disney+ Exclusive Episode

Thursday, August 27

• Hulu: FX’s Adults (Season 2) – Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode @ 10pm PT

• Hulu: FX’s The Shards – New Episode

• Disney+ and ESPN: PGA TOUR – TOUR Championship (ESPN) – TBD

Friday, August 28

• Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

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Saturday, August 29

• Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

• Disney+ and ESPN: Banana Ball – Bananas vs. Coconuts (ESPN Unlimited) – 7pm ET

Sunday, August 30

• Disney+ and ESPN: US Open – US Open First Round (ESPN2) – 3pm ET

Monday, August 31

• Hulu: Furious (Hulu Original) – Season Finale