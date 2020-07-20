Warner Bros. Creates Covid-19 Violation Hotline For Movie Sets

In the age of coronavirus, Warner Bros. has developed a new way to hold movie sets accountable as filming begins again in Europe. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has launched an anonymous Covid-19 hotline that allows crew members to report any safety violations found on set. The news was announced by Warner Bros. executive vice president of physical production Kevin Trehy at an industry panel last week.

As blockbusters including Fantastic Beasts 3 and The Batman gear up to continue filming, Trehy stated that the hotline will encourage crew members to become their “own strictest police force.” He also explained that the studio has shifted its views on production schedules, since “no one knows what a schedule looks like in the new normal.” This means that if there’s an outbreak on set, filming must be delayed until new precautions can be set in place. That’s why a hotline may be crucial for nipping that problem in the bud.

Perhaps the best thing about Warner Bros.’ coronavirus safety hotline is that its anonymity allows for junior crew members to speak up without fear of any consequences. It creates a direct, discreet path to detecting any irresponsible set behavior, which will hopefully help eliminate a lot of it. Plus, the extra layer of accountability is bound to make everyone feel safer on set. Who knows? Other studios may soon follow suit.