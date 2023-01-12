Matt Reeves Is Now Writing ‘The Batman 2’ Script

Everything in the DC Universe is kind of up in the air right now. Fortunately, that doesn’t include the follow-up to Matt Reeves’ highly-praised The Batman. Despite the massive restructuring going on after the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, it seems like this franchise is safe.

One couldn’t be blamed for being a bit worried, after major projects like Wonder Woman 3 were shelved. Ever since James Gunn took over the helm at DC, shakeups have been happening left and right. Henry Cavill won’t be returning as Superman, and Black Adam is no longer the central figure that the DC Universe will be built around. They're working with a new 10-year plan.

The Batman was an immediate hit, bringing in about $770 million dollars worldwide. It also laid the foundation for a new Batman franchise, once again taking place in a grounded and gritty universe. Luckily, it felt fresh enough to bring people out to the theaters in droves. But what of a sequel?

Reeves and others have been working on a few different spin-offs, none of which have come to fruition first. First of all, is a spinoff TV series about the Penguin starring Colin Farrell. The second is a spinoff which was initially about the Gotham City Police Department, although recently, it may have morphed into a show about Arkham Asylum. But none of these are really sequels involving Batman himself.

While he was pretty tight-lipped about plot details or a release timeline, Matt Reeves recently spoke with a writer at Collider. When asked if he was shooting any films this year, he replied, almost hesitant to reveal much...

I’m not going to answer that question, but we are working on a movie. I’ll put it to you that way. We’re deep in it and my partner and I are writing, Mattson [Tomlin] and I are writing, and it’s really exciting, and I'm really excited about what we're doing.

He also shared his admiration for his lead actor, Robert Pattinson, saying: that he was “really excited to be doing that with Rob, because I just think he's such a special person and actor.”

The next DC movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, opens in theaters on March 17.

