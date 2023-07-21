DC just announced a huge crossover event. The Justice League will take on a number of Kaiju from Legendary's Monsterverse. DC, Legendary, and Toho are all collaborating to make the massive matchup a reality. The seven-issue series will hit store shelves this fall.

The official summary of the arc is as follows:

The fight ‘starts as a routine clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom takes a dangerous turn when the wall between worlds is breached…with Godzilla, Kong, and the MonsterVerse emerging on DC’s Earth! What ensues will be a brawl of unprecedented scale and destruction!’

DC's president Jim Lee spoke at San Diego Comic-Con to share his enthusiasm for the project.

As a comics fan—there’s nothing more fun and exciting than exploring those amazing ‘What If’ situations that come up when fandoms cross streams! In this case, it’s a matchup of the world’s greatest Super Heroes in the Justice League who take on not only the King of the Monsters—Godzilla—but the mighty Kong himself! It’s a crossover no-holds-barred battle, decades in the making, and no bona fide comics fan will want to miss it!

The Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong comic series will be written by Brian Buccellato and illustrated by Christian Duce. The next Monsterverse movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is scheduled to open in theaters on March 15, 2024. The movie will be released by Warner Bros. — the same company that owns DC Comics, and the Justice League.

