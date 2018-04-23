‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Trailer: Meet Your New Fave Summer Rom-Com

It’s always nerve-racking to meet your significant other’s family, but what if that family was one of the wealthiest in their country? And what if your significant other was the most desired bachelor when you thought he was a regular dude?

That’s what Rachel Chu (Fresh Off the Boat‘s Constance Wu) is about to find out in Crazy Rich Asians. The America-born Chinese professor visits Singapore for the first time with her fiancé Nick Young (Henry Golding) to attend a wedding, and also learn all about his family. The first trailer for Jon M. Chu’s highly-anticipated adaptation of the hit novel by Kevin Kwan shows off all the dazzle and opulence of Nick’s world, from flying in first class to a garage stacked with luxurious cars. On top of getting accustomed to his lifestyle, she also spars with his mother (Michelle Yeoh), who repeatedly tells Rachel she’ll never be good enough for her son. Not the best meet-the-fam vacation, but at least there’s elaborate parties that would make Gatsby jealous.

Crazy Rich Asians is one of the summer movies I can’t wait to see, mostly because it looks like a ton of soapy fun. The cast includes Awkwafina, who will also be dropping one-liners in Ocean’s 8 this summer, Ken Jeong, Chris Pang, and Gemma Chan. The film hits theaters August 17, giving you plenty of time to catch up on the book beforehand.

