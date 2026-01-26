Marvel’s cinematic multiverse allows for infinite variations of familiar characters. There can be a Captain America that looks like Chris Evans, a Captain America that looks like a werewolf, a Captain America that looks like a giant sentient blueberry, and so on. At this point, Marvel fans don’t even bat an eye at that stuff. (Have you seen what Captain Blueberry #1 goes for on eBay right now? It’s wild!)

The state of comic-book movies allows for a similar phenomenon in our own world. While Disney owns Marvel Comics, the rights to produce Marvel movies and shows have belonged at various points in history in the hands of numerous other companies, including Sony, Netflix, Lionsgate, and 20th Century Fox. That’s led to the very confusing phenomenon of actors playing a Marvel character in one movie, and then appearing as an entirely different character in another film. (At least one actor has already played three different Marvel characters to date in live-action and animation. Three more and he achieves the Infinity Gauntlet of Marvel roles!)

To help keep this interconnected, multiversal web of characters and performers straight, here is a list of 12 notable film and television stars whose IMDb pages contain more than one Marvel hero or villain. How can multiple characters look like the same person? I have no idea. Maybe Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will make sense of all this. (It better; Robert Downey Jr.’s trading up from Iron Man to Doctor Doom in that one.)

Actors Who Have Played Multiple Marvel Characters Talk about a Marvel multiverse — these 12 actors have played at least two (or in some cases three!) Marvel characters.

