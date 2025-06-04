The ‘Wicked: For Good’ Trailer Teases the ‘Wizard of Oz’ Cast

The Wicked movie was only half of the story from the hit Broadway musical. The conclusion — literally the entire second act of the show — is the basis for Wicked: For Good, featuring the same cast (including Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande) and directed once again by Jon M. Chu.

The first trailer for the movie features the song that gives the film its subtitle, and teases a larger role for Dorothy and the rest of her friends from The Wizard of Oz than existed in the first Wicked movie (and maybe even the Wicked stage play). It’s also got even more beautiful costumes for Glinda and Elphaba — Elphaba’s new cloak with those big lapels is really sharp.

You can watch the trailer below:

READ MORE: Why Are Trailers For Musicals Afraid of Their Music?

There’s a new trailer for the film as well.

Universal Universal loading...

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum). Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard. As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Olivier award winner and Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Tony nominee Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives. As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Well that was quite extensive. Wicked: For Good is scheduled to open in theaters on November 21.

Get our free mobile app