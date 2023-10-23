‘Crossroads’ Director Confirms a Sequel Is Being Discussed

A Crossroads sequel is being discussed - though Britney Spears is not said to be keen to “act” in it.

The pop idol, 41, starred in the 2002 teen comedy-drama road film as Lucy Wagner with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, playing a younger version of her character, and director Tamra Davis has revealed the flick's producer Van Toffler has been in touch with Britney and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes about making a follow-up, and the latter even has an idea for it.

Tamra told Entertainment Weekly: “I’m currently working with Van Toffler, who was the producer on it, and he’s [mentioned it] ... I think he’s been talking to Britney about it, with her management. Britney, I don’t think she really wants to act so much, but I know Ann [Carli] spoke to Shonda [Rhimes] about something, and Shonda had an idea, so who knows if that will have life.”

Praising Shonda, she added: “You could see on her first feature film what an incredible voice she had and her understanding of female characters. We were all girls behind the camera telling this story about girls in front of the camera. It was such an important voice at that time.”

The talk of a sequel comes as Britney's memoir, The Woman In Me, is hitting the headlines before its release on Tuesday, October 24.

In an extract of the tell-all tome, obtained by People, Britney confessed to struggling with Method acting for the role and never wanting to experience it again. She wrote: “I imagine there are people in the acting field who have dealt with something like that, where they had trouble separating themselves from a character. I hope I never get close to that occupational hazard again. Living that way, being half yourself and half a fictional character, is messed up. After a while you don’t know what’s real anymore.”

