Britney Spears’ ‘Crossroads’ Is Returning to Theaters

As you may or may not be aware, Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman In Me, hits bookstore shelves on October 24. In honor of the book, and to celebrate a seminal work of 2000s cinema, Spears’ lone cinematic starring vehicle, Crossroads, is getting a very rare theatrical re-release that same week.

Although never a critical favorite, Crossroads grossed some $61 million worldwide against a $10 million budget, making it a very solid hit, if not a blockbuster. Besides its notable place in Britney Spears’ career, it also marked an early work for future TV mogul Shonda Rhimes, who wrote the script for Crossroads several years before Grey’s Anatomy first debuted on ABC. The film also stars Zoe Saldana and Anson Mount before either became big stars of film and TV. The Crossroads cast also includes Kim Cattrall, Taryn Manning, Justin Long, and Dan Aykroyd as Britney’s father.

Here is the film’s synopsis:

Crossroads tells the story of three childhood friends, Lucy (Britney Spears), Kit (Zoë Saldana) and Mimi (Taryn Manning), who, after eight years apart, rediscover their friendship on a cross-country trip. With barely a plan, practically no money but plenty of dreams, the girls catch a lift with Mimi's handsome friend Ben (Anson Mount) in his convertible. Along the way they not only gather experiences that will change their lives, but they also discover how important it is to hold onto their hearts' desires.

Crossroads will play in theaters on October 23 and 25. The re-release’s official site touts the fact that the film will play with “bonus features never before seen in movie theaters” and that there will also be new Crossroads themed merchandise available for Crossroads heads to purchase. You can find more info on tickets here. A special edition of the Crossroads soundtrack will also be released that week as well.

