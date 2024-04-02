Zoe Saldana Hopes the Guardians of the Galaxy Return

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was sold as the final entry in the franchise. Several cast members backed that sentiment up on the film’s press tour, saying they were done with Marvel after the film as well. Actors like Dave Bautista (who plays the muscle-bound Drax the Destroyer) and Zoe Saldana (who plays multiple versions of the alien warrior Gamora) both said this would be their final Guardians movie.

In a new interview, Saldana confirmed her Marvel retirement, but also said she hoped the Guardians would be back in some form or fashion down the line. That doesn’t mean she necessarily wants to be in another Guardians, but it does sound like she would like to watch another Guardians.

Saldana told The Playlist that Gamora is “[gone for good] for me, but I don’t think Gamora has gone for good.” She also said she thought “it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn’t find a way to bring back the Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s just such a fan-favorite group of misfits, you know?”

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 did feel like an ending for that version of the property, it also left a new group of characters in place that could potentially return in a future Guardians of the Galaxy movie or streaming television show. The new team consisted of Rocket, Groot, Kraglin, Cosmo, Adam Warlock, and Phyla — not, you will note, Gamora.

If Marvel does make another Guardians any time soon, they would not only be missing Saldana, they would also need to replace James Gunn, the writer and director of all three Guardians movies. Gunn left Marvel to co-run DC Studios following the completion of Vol. 3. He is now working on a big-screen Superman reboot.

Still, Saldana said if Marvel does decide to restart the franchise without her and Gunn, she “would be the first one in the first row to sort of celebrate when the Guardians of the Galaxy come back.” We’ll see if it ever happens.