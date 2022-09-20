Netflix has a new TV series premiering this week all about the life and crimes of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. What makes the show, which is titled Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, so disturbing is not just Dahmer’s horrific crimes (although they are indeed horrible) it’s that he was able to continue committing these disgusting acts for so long without anyone stopping them — despite multiple opportunities.

As the new trailer for the show suggests, cops had multiple run-ins with Dahmer (played in the show by Evan Peters) through the years, but he kept eluding punishment for his crimes for one reason or another. The trailer also sets up Niecy Nash’s Glenda Cleveland as the other crucial character in the show. She’s a neighbor of Dahmer’s who suspects he’s up to something, but cannot get the police to take her warnings seriously. That leads to some truly disturbing sequences, where she knows horrible things are happening, but she is helpless to stop them. Watch the trailer below:

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims. DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story premieres on Netflix tomorrow, September 21.

