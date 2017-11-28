Surely, at some point while watching Scooby-Doo’s animated adventures over the years, you must have wondered aloud to no one in particular, “Where the heck did Daphne and Velma come from? I mean, what is their deal?” The history of the Mystery Machine’s lady passengers has been shrouded in secrecy for far too long, but thanks to a new live-action movie, we will finally learn the details of their murky past. And maybe — just maybe — we’ll find out how they wound up hanging out with a stoner who owns a van, a dog with a limited vocabulary and a speech impediment, and a man who is clearly old enough to be their father.

Deadline reports that Warner Bros.’ Blue Ribbon Content is teaming with Blondie Girl productions (run by sisters Ashley and Jennifer Tisdale) for a live-action movie titled Daphne and Velma. The project will explore the origins of Scooby’s female detectives — presumably a subject of intense scrutiny and conspiracy theorizing on some weird corner of Reddit.

Sarah Jeffrey (Shades of Blue) will play Daphne, the chic redhead who, like Darren Aronofsky, cannot remove her scarf or her head will fall off like that one girl in that spooky story. Sarah Gilman (Last Man Standing) will play Velma, the freckled girl with the bowl cut and glasses, whose bulky sweater hides a lifetime of secrets.

In something of a modern ret-con, Daphne and Velma are amateur teen sleuths who meet online and become best friends. Daphne transfers to Velma’s high school, described as “a tech-savvy institute with all the latest gadgets provided by the school’s benefactor, tech billionaire Tobias Bloom.” When several of the school’s smartest kids begin to disappear and come back as zombies, Daphne and Velma — to everyone’s complete and utter astonishment — decide to investigate.