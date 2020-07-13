‘Scooby-Doo’s Velma Is Gay Says ‘Mystery Incorporated’ Producer

If you have spent any amount of time wondering about the sexual preferences of the Scooby-Doo gang, this information may be of use to you. After years of fan theories, one producer of Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated confirms that the show always intended its Velma Dinkley was gay.

Mystery Incorporated ran on Cartoon Network in the early 2010s. In an Instagram post captured by CBR, supervising producer Tony Cervone, who also directed the recent Scoob! movie, offered these comments about the version of Velma that appeared in his Scooby series:

I’ve said this before, but Velma in Mystery Incorporated is not bi. She’s gay ... We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character while she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why. There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago.

James Gunn, who wrote both live-action Scooby-Doo movies from the early 2000s before going on to a much more high-profile career directing movies for Marvel and Warner Bros,, also commented on Twitter that Velma was “explicitly gay” in the script he wrote. The studio (that would be Warner Bros. again) “kept watering it down” until all traces of that element of the character had been removed.

So there you have it. One Scooby-Doo mystery solved. Now if they could only figure out where that ghost haunting the old amusement park came from.