The 10 Strangest Scooby-Doo Guest Stars

While the new Scooby-Doo movie, Scoob!, updates the now 50-year-old kids series for the 2020s, it also pays homage to many of the franchise’s most famous clichés. Crusty old guys shake their fists at meddling kids. Scooby and Shaggy munch on Scooby Snacks. People yell “Zoinks!” And Mystery Inc. gets a hand from several guest stars, including other Hanna-Barbera heroes like Dynomutt and Blue Falcon, and even a real-life celebrity or two.

Scooby-Doo’s tradition of kooky guest stars is almost as old as the show itself; the show’s first revival after its initial run as Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! came in a series of “movies” (really just hour-long episodes) each with its own special guest. Some were famous TV stars and comedians; some were fictional detectives or cartoon characters. Some made perfect sense; some were downright strange.

With not only Scoob! available now, but a new Scooby-Doo series that’s revived the weekly guest star format, it’s the perfect time to honor some of the surprising faces who’ve taken a spin in the Mystery Machine, starting with...