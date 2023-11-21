For years, writer/producer/director Dave Filoni has taken an increasingly central role in the creation of the Star Wars universe. And now he has a job title to match.

A new profile of Filoni in Vanity Fair reveals he has been promoted to the “chief creative officer of Lucasfilm.” In this position he says he will more directly with company president Kathleen Kennedy, as well as the company’s head of development. His job: “To originate and shepherd the next generation of Star Wars shows and movies.”

“In the past,” he explained, “in a lot of projects I would be brought into it, I would see it after it had already developed a good ways ... when we’re planning the future of what we’re doing now, I’m involved at the inception phase.”

Later in the piece, Filoni compared his role in Star Wars to being “a part of the Jedi Council.” (“I’m not telling people what to do,” he added, “but I do feel I’m trying to help them tell the best story that they want to tell.”)

Filoni worked his way up in animation for television, and then served as the director of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated feature and was heavily involved in the spinoff Clone Wars animated series. Later, he served as an executive producer on Star Wars Rebels and created the Star Wars Resistance television series.

While he has continued to over see Lucasfilm’s animated series, he has also begun working in live-action since Star Wars became a centerpiece of the Disney+ streaming service. He is a director, writer, and producer on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, and he also created the recent Star Wars: Ahsoka series. Filoni is also in line to direct a movie that will combine the storylines from all of these TV shows into a single feature. According to Vanity Fair, he will also explore “a possible second season of Ahsoka.”

