David Alan Grier Joins CBS’ ‘Bad Teacher’

History has not been kind to TV shows based on hit movies, but it's easy to imagine the folks at CBS looking at the box office success of 'Bad Teacher' and thinking "Well, maybe this time..." The pilot for the Cameron Diaz-less television adaptation is slowly coming together and it has found its first cast member in David Alan Grier.

Grier, who is best known for being a member of the 'In Living Color' cast, will play the high school principal and boss to Meredith, a terrible teacher who couldn't care less about her career as an educator (played by Diaz in the original film). John Michael Higgins played the role in the film, but the casting of Grier suggests that this will be a larger and more substantial role. The Hollywood Reporter describes the character as:

"...sweet and well meaning but clueless. He's easily duped by Meredith's charms and oblivious to her agenda who believes she has the best interests of the kids at heart. The recently divorced guy is living uncomfortably in an apartment where he's forced to do his own cooking. He's into yoga and crystals and the support group he created for people going through challenging times -- and still wears his Live Strong bracelet."

'Bad Teacher' is still getting its act together -- it still hasn't cast its Meredith, after all -- but the fact that 'Community' alum Hilary Winston has a hand in penning the pilot suggests that CBS is looking to attach some solid talent to the show.