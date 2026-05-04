A brand new week means brand new series and TV show seasons are airing on television and streaming online.

Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff. Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch the very first TV series adaptation of Lord of the Flies, written by Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne. Plus, discover a new season of horror series The Terror as well as stylish historical drama series based on the life of Amadeus Mozart.

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don't forget to check out last week’s new TV releases right here.

Lord of the Flies

Based on William Golding’s 1954 novel, Lord of the Flies follows a group of young British schoolboys who become stranded on a deserted island following a plane crash. As some of the boys attempt to maintain order, their makeshift society crumbles when one of them starts a violent rebellion.

Where to watch Lord of the Flies: The four-part adaptation begins streaming exclusively on Netflix on May 4.

The Terror (Season 3 Premiere)

Based on Victor LaValle's 2013 novel The Devil in Silver, Season 3 of The Terror follows a man who is wrongly committed to a terrifying psychiatric hospital. Inside, he must survive a world of sinister doctors, vindictive patients, and an even greater evil.

Where to watch The Terror: Season 3 of the horror anthology will begin streaming on both Shudder and AMC+ beginning May 7.

READ MORE: House of the Dragon Season 3 Trailer and Premiere Date

M.I.A.

In M.I.A., when a South Florida family’s drug-running business ends in a violent tragedy, a young woman becomes determined to avenge her family’s murder. In doing so, she becomes one of the most powerful queenpins in the criminal underbelly of Miami.

Where to watch M.I.A.: All nine episodes can be streamed exclusively on Peacock beginning May 7.

Legends

Based on real-life events, Legends follows a group of British Customers officers in the 1990s. As drugs flood the streets of the U.K., the civil servants go undercover to fight the dangerous gangs sparking a heroin epidemic.

Where to watch Legends: The British crime drama can be streamed on Netflix beginning May 7.

Amadeus

Amadeus follows the exploits of a young, reckless Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. After arriving in Vienna, Austria, in the 18th century, the musical genius meets a young singer who becomes his wife, as well as a court composer who becomes his bitter rival.

Were to watch Amadeus: New episodes of the historical drama will be available to stream every Friday on the Starz app beginning May 8. You can also watch via all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.

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