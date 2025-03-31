Matthew Lillard is “slightly terrified” to return to the Scream franchise.

The 55-year-old actor appeared in the original 1996 slasher as the villainous Stu Macher, AKA one of the Ghostfaces, and has now admitted he is somewhat dreading coming back to the series for Scream 7 because he doesn’t want to “screw up a legacy that [they] have.”

Speaking at 90s Con alongside his fellow Scream castmates David Arquette, Jamie Kennedy, Dermot Mulroney and Skeet Ulrich, Lillard said: “I will say, I can’t say anything about it, obviously. But I am very excited and slightly terrified to be back because all I can do is really screw up a legacy that we have.”

“I could really suck, and so that’s my fear. My fear is that I come back and sort of punish something that I could never have touched and been just fine. I hope I don’t eff it up for everyone.”

While Lillard is set to return to the horror series in the 2026 movie, the actor previously revealed there was a version of Scream 3 in which his Stu Macher returned, despite the character meeting a grizzly end in the original film.

The Five Nights At Freddy’s star explained to Vulture in 2022: “I was supposed to do Scream 3. I got paid for 3. Not really well, but I ended up getting paid for something I didn’t do because the idea was that I’d be running high-school killers from jail.

“Look, it’s a horror movie! Crazy things happen all the time. Have you seen Friday the 13th? Jason comes back — like Stu still could come back.”

In addition to Lillard, Scream 7, which is being directed by Kevin Williamson, will see the return of Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers, Scott Foley’s Roman Bridger and reportedly even David Arquette’s police officer Dewey Riley, who was brutally killed off in the 2022 revival.

Alongside the returning stars, Scream 7 will bring a swathe of new actors into the series, including Joel McHale, Anna Camp, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, Michelle Randolph and Jimmy Tatro.

