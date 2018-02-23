David Mamet Wrote a Play About Harvey Weinstein
The allegations against Harvey Weinstein (and the massive fallout from them) is continuing to reshape the pop culture landscape. Weinstein’s fall following decades of alleged abuse and harassment set off a chain reaction throughout the wider world of entertainment and business. We haven’t seen too many works of art about Weinstein yet, though, but it looks like that could soon change.
In an interview with the Chicago Tribune about his new book, David Mamet revealed that he had written a play about Weinstein, apparently at the suggestion of his Broadway producer. So, one imagines, that’s likely where the thing will end up.
He told the Tribune a little bit more about his motivation for writing a drama about Weinstein:
I think about this a lot now. I have a bunch of daughters, a young son. Every society has to confront the ungovernable genie of sexuality and tries various ways to deal with it and none of them work very well. There is great difficulty when you are switching modes, which we seem to be doing now. People go crazy. They start tearing each other to bits.
I mean if anyone’s going to write a play about Harvey Weinstein, I imagine the dude who also wrote Glengarry Glen Ross would be pretty qualified. Mamet’s new novel, a gangster saga titled Chicago, will be available on February 27.
