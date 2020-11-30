Over the weekend, it was announced that the 85-year-old actor David Prowse had passed away, reportedly from Covid-19. Prowse was best known as the towering presence behind Darth Vader’s black armor in the original Star Wars trilogy. Now, the cast and crew of Star Wars are stepping forward to honor Prowse's life and career.

In a statement to StarWars.com, George Lucas shared just how much Prowse influenced the role of Darth Vader. “David brought a physicality to Darth Vader that was essential for the character,” he said. “He made Vader leap off the page and on to the big screen, with an imposing stature and movement performance to match the intensity and undercurrent of Vader’s presence. David was up for anything and contributed to the success of what would become a memorable, tragic figure. May he rest in peace.”

Mark Hamill, who appeared on screen with Prowse many times as Luke Skywalker, shared his sentiments on Twitter. “So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man and much more than Darth Vader,” Hamill wrote. “Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire – 3 time British Weightlifting Champion and Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him.”

The Peter Mayhew Foundation posted a photo of Mayhew, Kenny Baker, and Prowse— the actors behind Chewbacca, R2-D2, and Darth Vader, respectively:

Rosario Dawson, who portrayed the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, also paid her respects on Twitter:

As is evident by the outpouring of love and remembrance from the Star Wars family, Prowse’s legacy will not be forgotten.