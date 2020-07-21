David Schwimmer Gives Update On ‘Friends’ Reunion Special

Alright Friends fans, it looks like David Schwimmer finally has some deets on the upcoming HBO Max reunion special. In a new episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Schwimmer gave an update on when the heck we’re actually going to be able to see this thing. Production was supposed to happen earlier this spring, but came to a screeching halt due to the coronavirus. But now that studios are figuring out how to film projects in a safe, responsible way, the Friends reunion is back on the table.

“It’s supposed to happen maybe in August, the middle of August,” Schwimmer told Fallon. “But honestly, we’re going to wait and see [for] another week or two, if we all determine it’s really safe enough to do. And if it’s not, then we’ll wait until it’s safe.” Presumably, that means the special will be ready by September or October at the latest. Watch the interview in its entirety below:

The Friends reunion special will be unscripted, and Schwimmer described it as “a really fun interview” with “some other surprise bits.” Schwimmer will be joined by series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, 16 years after the show left Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. lot. The special was initially supposed to be a part of HBO Max's launch along with all 236 episodes of Friends, which was removed from Netflix earlier this year.

All in all, this little update is a reminder that the Friends reunion special will be there for you... eventually.