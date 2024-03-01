Everything New on Max in March

If you haven’t seen the new Wonka movie yet (and you haven’t been traumatized by the Wonka IHOP menu and thus do not need to erase the movie completely from your memory) you can finally see the film on streaming in March on Max. Timothée Chalamet stars as the eccentric chocolatier in the early days of his career, before he started murdering visitors to his chocolate factory for kicks.

Also coming to Max in March is The Regime, the new HBO limited series starring Kate Winslet about the inner workings of modern authoritarian regime. There are also new documentaries, A Revolution on Canvas and The Lionheart, about the life and legacy of the late race car driver Dan Wheldon. Ramy Youssef also has a new standup comedy special, and Nicolas Cage’s Dream Scenario also starts streaming on Max next month as well. Good stuff.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Max in March...

March 1

127 Hours (2010)

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)

Baby Mama (2008)

The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Bullet Head (2018)

Cabaret (1972)

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Deadpool (2016)

Dear White People (2014)

Dope (2015)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Farewell (2019)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Good Time (2017)

The Green Knight A24 loading...

The Green Knight (2021)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Hot Air (2019)

King Kong (1933)

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Last Christmas (2019)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

Lean On Me (1989)

Leatherheads (2008)

Love Beats Rhymes (2017)

Me and Earl and The Dying Girl (2015)

Nine Lives (2016)

Observe and Report (2009)

Ocean's 11 (1960)

Ocean's Eight (2018)

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Ocean's Twelve (2004)

Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

On Chesil Beach (2018)

Pulling Strings (2013)

Rambo (2008)

The Revenant (2016)

Royal Crackers, Season 2 (Adult Swim)

Dimension Dimension loading...

READ MORE: The Most Ridiculous Depictions of the Internet in Movies

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Selling The Hamptons, Season 2

She's Out of My League (2010)

Shut In (2016)

Sinister (2012)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Son of Kong (1933)

Still Alice (2014)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Yes Man (2008)

Zookeeper (2011)

HBO HBO loading...

March 3

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)

The Regime (HBO Original)

Small Town Potential (HGTV)

March 4

Rock the Block, Season 5 (HGTV)

Seeking Sister Wife, Season 5 (TLC)

Spring Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)

Wardens of the North, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

March 5

A Revolution on Canvas (HBO Original)

March 6

My 600-Lb. Life, Season 12 (TLC)

On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 27 (ID)

March 7

The Dog House: UK, Season 5 (Max Original)

March 8

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic: Grumpy's Ginormous Adventure (Special)

Gold Rush: White Water (Discovery Channel)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break (Special)

Wonka (2024)

March 11

Lakefront Empire (HGTV)

March 12

7 Little Johnsons, Season 14 (TLC)

Fixer To Fabulous: Italiano (HGTV)

The Lionheart (HBO Original)

The Many Lives of Martha Stewart (CNN Original)

Wildcard Kitchen (Food Network)

March 13

Vacation (2015)

Zach Brill on the phone at the Downtown Detention Center Max loading...

March 14

The Girls on the Bus (Max Original)

Justice, USA (Max Original)

March 15

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 10 (TLC)

Dream Scenario (2023) (A24)

Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 1-4A (Discovery LATAM)

March 16

The Pioneer Woman, Season 36 (Food Network)

March 17

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)

Mary Makes It Easy, Season 3 (Food Network)

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (ID)

March 19

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

March 21

Down Home Fab, Season 2 (HGTV)

House Hunters: All Stars (HGTV)

March 23

Design Goals (Magnolia Network)

March 25

Lethally Blonde (ID)

Mean Girl Murders, Season 2 (ID)

March 26

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

March 28

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

March 29

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 47 (Food Network)

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO Original)

March 30

Guy's Ranch Kitchen, Season 7 (Food Network)