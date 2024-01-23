Curb Your Enthusiasm is back with new, for the very last time. (Talk about a legitimate reason to curb your enthusiasm.)

The final season of Larry David’s cringe-com debuts in February on HBO and Max — and the month will also bring a new season of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, a new season of Tokyo Vice, and the recent comedy Dicks: The Musical. Older films coming to the service in February include The LEGO Movie, Se7en, and Up in the Air.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Max in February 2024:

February 1

Bad Education (2004)

Batman vs. Robin (2015)

Batman: Bad Blood (2016)

The Bling Ring (2013)

Brooklyn (2015)

Chasing Flavor (Max Original)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Citizen Kane (1941)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Clone High, Season 2 (Max Original)

Dying of the Light (2014)

Everest (2015)

The Family (2013)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

A Ghost Story (2017)

Godzilla (1998)

Godzilla 2000 (1999)

Gorky Park (1983)

The Lego Movie (2014)

Leviathan (1989)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Menashe (2017)

Midsommar (2019)

Miss Sharon Jones! (2016)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Music From Another Room (1998)

My Sister's Keeper (2009)

The Notebook (2004)

Only The Strong (1993)

The Peanuts Movie (2015)

Rolling Along: Bill Bradley (2024)

Save Yourselves! (2020)

Se7en (1995)

Sex and the City (Movie) (2008)

Shorts (2009)

Son of Batman (2014)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)

Stone (2010)

The Trust (2016)

Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns (2008)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Up In the Air (2009)

The Visit (2015)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

February 2

Care Bears: The Quest for the Rainbow Stone

Dicks: The Musical (2023) (A24)

Serving the Hamptons, Season 2

February 3

Puppy Bowl Presents: 20 Years of Puppies (Animal Planet)

The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

February 4

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 (HBO Original)

February 5

Homestead Rescue, Season 11 (Discovery Channel)

February 6

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Miracle on the Hudson (CNN Original)

February 7

The Deep Three

Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)

February 8

They Called Him Mostly Harmless (Max Original)

Tokyo Vice, Season 2 (Max Original)

February 10

The Accidental Influencer (Max Original)

Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Race for the White House (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

February 11

Ninja Kamui (Adult Swim)

Puppy Bowl XX Pregame Show (Animal Planet)

Puppy Bowl XX (Animal Planet)

Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

February 12

Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, Season 2B (HGTV)

February 13

Trial By Fire

February 14

Big Little Brawlers (Discovery Channel)

February 15

Bea's Block (Max Original)

Bleed For This (2016)

The Truth About Jim (Max Original)

February 16

Underdogs United, Season 1

February 17

Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery Channel)

February 18

Evil Lives Here, Season 8B (ID)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 11 (HBO Original)

Naked and Afraid, Season 17 (Discovery Channel)

Tournament of Champions, Season 5 (Food Network)

February 20

Little People Big World, Season 16 (TLC)

Renovation Aloha (HGTV)

February 22

Jellystone, Season 3A (Max Original)

San Andreas (2015)

February 23

Machete Kills (2014)

February 26

The Man Who Played with Fire

February 27

God Save Texas: Hometown Prison (HBO Original)

God Save Texas: The Price of Oil (HBO Original)

God Save Texas: La Frontera (HBO Original)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Yachts and the Super Rich (CNN Original)

February 29

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 3 (ID)

Vlad & Niki, Season 2D

