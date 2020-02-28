A ‘Day of the Dead’ Series Is Lurching Onto Syfy

The unkillable Living Dead franchise is back — and now on television.

Variety reports that Syfy has ordered a 10-episode series “inspired” by Day of the Dead, the third film in George A. Romero’s landmark Night of the Living Dead zombie series. Their plot description is, as follows:

The remake will tell the intense story of six strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. It is described as an ode to George A. Romero’s famous flesh-eaters that reminds us that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart.

Curiously, that does not sound like a remake of Day of the Dead; the first-24-hours gimmick is a lot closer to the original Night of the Living Dead, with a group of people holed up in a remote farmhouse in Pennsylvania. In 1985’s Day of the Dead, the zombie apocalypse has taken place some time earlier, with the film following a handful of survivors living in an underground bunker, where scientists are trying to find a cure for the undead plague. (SPOILER ALERT: Things don’t work out great.)

Romero’s Day of the Dead has been remade previously, once in 2008 and again in 2018 as Day of the Dead: Bloodline. It could be that to most people, the plot lines of the various Romero films don’t particularly matter, but the titles themselves have a lot of name recognition and just mean “general zombie mayhem.” And with the various Walking Dead shows still proving popular, Syfy wants one of their own to compete.