The ’90s Cult Classic ‘Anaconda’ Gets Remade as a Comedy in New Trailer

This has to be one of the stranger remakes in a good long while. The original Anaconda was a slightly arch horror movie, featuring a young Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, and Owen Wilson battling giant snakes and also Jon Voight, giving one of the oddest performances of the 1990s.

I’m not sure how many people even remember Anaconda besides me, but now Sony has remade it — as a full-on horror comedy. This time the stars are Jack Black and Paul Rudd, playing lifelong buddies whose favorite movie is (wait for it) Anaconda. They decide to remake it for some reason and so they head off to a remote jungle where (wait for it) they are attacked by (wait for it!) an actual anaconda.

Lots of screaming and CGI snakes ensue. Watch the full trailer for the movie below:

Man, there should be more movies about people remaking old movies they love. There should be a new version of Gymkata about guys who love Gymkata and then go to Parmistan to remake Gymkata. That would rule.

Anyway, back to Anaconda. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd) have been best friends since they were kids, and have always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie: the cinematic "classic" Anaconda. When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming. But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation. The movie they’re dying to make? It might just get them killed.

Anaconda premieres in theaters on December 25. What better way to celebrate Christmas than by watching a giant snake eat comedy actors?

